Anthonius Soruh

Bonosu

Anthonius Soruh
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 333 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
47 (44.33%)
Loss Trades:
59 (55.66%)
Best trade:
663.60 USD
Worst trade:
-185.10 USD
Gross Profit:
3 651.04 USD (81 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 892.07 USD (158 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (117.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 167.40 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
1.11%
Max deposit load:
4.44%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.41
Long Trades:
61 (57.55%)
Short Trades:
45 (42.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
16.59 USD
Average Profit:
77.68 USD
Average Loss:
-32.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-77.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-418.97 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
34.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
660.14 USD
Maximal:
730.71 USD (14.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.39% (729.81 USD)
By Equity:
0.64% (31.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
USDJPY 19
BTCUSD 19
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
USDJPY 87
BTCUSD -82
EURUSD -42
GBPUSD -49
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 834
BTCUSD -82K
EURUSD -27
GBPUSD -119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +663.60 USD
Worst trade: -185 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
TickmillEU-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.71 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 176
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
80 more...
Strategy: Single-shot strategy with 1–7 signals per day.
The EA always sets both a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Trading risk 0.1%-1% Fixed Lots

It does not use martingale, or averaging.
Powered by AI technology that follows the market trend.

Risk Management: Please understand the risks of leveraged trading before using the EA.

Lot Size: Recommended 0.01 lot for $200 capital. For lower drawdown, use 0.01 lot for $500 capital or more.

For further info, contact via Telegram: @realtatino

https://bonosu.com/ea-golden-wing


No reviews
2026.01.09 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 14:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 12:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 20:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.04 11:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 16:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 15:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 08:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 01:09 2025.11.28 01:09:03  

working now

2025.11.28 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 08:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
