|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|USDJPY
|19
|BTCUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|12
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|87
|BTCUSD
|-82
|EURUSD
|-42
|GBPUSD
|-49
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|834
|BTCUSD
|-82K
|EURUSD
|-27
|GBPUSD
|-119
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.71 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 59
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.08 × 176
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
Strategy: Single-shot strategy with 1–7 signals per day.
The EA always sets both a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Trading risk 0.1%-1% Fixed Lots
It does not use martingale, or averaging.
Powered by AI technology that follows the market trend.
Risk Management: Please understand the risks of leveraged trading before using the EA.
Lot Size: Recommended 0.01 lot for $200 capital. For lower drawdown, use 0.01 lot for $500 capital or more.
For further info, contact via Telegram: @realtatino
https://bonosu.com/ea-golden-wing
