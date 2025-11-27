SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Bonosu
Anthonius Soruh

Bonosu

Anthonius Soruh
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 333 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 35%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
106
Gewinntrades:
47 (44.33%)
Verlusttrades:
59 (55.66%)
Bester Trade:
663.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-185.10 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 651.04 USD (81 855 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 892.07 USD (158 239 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (117.68 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 167.40 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
1.11%
Max deposit load:
4.44%
Letzter Trade:
23 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
42 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.41
Long-Positionen:
61 (57.55%)
Short-Positionen:
45 (42.45%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.93
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
16.59 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
77.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-32.07 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-77.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-418.97 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
34.74%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
660.14 USD
Maximaler:
730.71 USD (14.41%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.39% (729.81 USD)
Kapital:
0.64% (31.70 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
USDJPY 19
BTCUSD 19
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
USDJPY 87
BTCUSD -82
EURUSD -42
GBPUSD -49
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 834
BTCUSD -82K
EURUSD -27
GBPUSD -119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +663.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -185 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +117.68 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -77.67 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
TickmillEU-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.71 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 176
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
noch 80 ...
Strategy: Single-shot strategy with 1–7 signals per day.
The EA always sets both a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Trading risk 0.1%-1% Fixed Lots

It does not use martingale, or averaging.
Powered by AI technology that follows the market trend.

Risk Management: Please understand the risks of leveraged trading before using the EA.

Lot Size: Recommended 0.01 lot for $200 capital. For lower drawdown, use 0.01 lot for $500 capital or more.

For further info, contact via Telegram: @realtatino

https://bonosu.com/ea-golden-wing


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 14:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 12:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 20:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.04 11:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 16:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 15:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 08:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 01:09 2025.11.28 01:09:03  

working now

2025.11.28 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 08:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Bonosu
333 USD pro Monat
35%
0
0
USD
6.8K
USD
7
100%
106
44%
1%
1.92
16.59
USD
14%
1:500
