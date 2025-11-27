SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Bonosu
Anthonius Soruh

Bonosu

Anthonius Soruh
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 333 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 35%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
106
Transacciones Rentables:
47 (44.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
59 (55.66%)
Mejor transacción:
663.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-185.10 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 651.04 USD (81 855 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 892.07 USD (158 239 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (117.68 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 167.40 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
1.11%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.44%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
42 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.41
Transacciones Largas:
61 (57.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
45 (42.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.93
Beneficio Esperado:
16.59 USD
Beneficio medio:
77.68 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-32.07 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-77.67 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-418.97 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
34.74%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
660.14 USD
Máxima:
730.71 USD (14.41%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.39% (729.81 USD)
De fondos:
0.64% (31.70 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
USDJPY 19
BTCUSD 19
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
USDJPY 87
BTCUSD -82
EURUSD -42
GBPUSD -49
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 834
BTCUSD -82K
EURUSD -27
GBPUSD -119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +663.60 USD
Peor transacción: -185 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +117.68 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -77.67 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
TickmillEU-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.71 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 176
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
otros 80...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Strategy: Single-shot strategy with 1–7 signals per day.
The EA always sets both a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Trading risk 0.1%-1% Fixed Lots

It does not use martingale, or averaging.
Powered by AI technology that follows the market trend.

Risk Management: Please understand the risks of leveraged trading before using the EA.

Lot Size: Recommended 0.01 lot for $200 capital. For lower drawdown, use 0.01 lot for $500 capital or more.

For further info, contact via Telegram: @realtatino

https://bonosu.com/ea-golden-wing


No hay comentarios
2026.01.09 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 14:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 12:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 20:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.04 11:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 16:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 15:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 08:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 01:09 2025.11.28 01:09:03  

working now

2025.11.28 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 08:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Bonosu
333 USD al mes
35%
0
0
USD
6.8K
USD
7
100%
106
44%
1%
1.92
16.59
USD
14%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.