트레이드:
106
이익 거래:
47 (44.33%)
손실 거래:
59 (55.66%)
최고의 거래:
663.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-185.10 USD
총 수익:
3 651.04 USD (81 855 pips)
총 손실:
-1 892.07 USD (158 239 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (117.68 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 167.40 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
1.11%
최대 입금량:
4.44%
최근 거래:
38 분 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
42 분
회복 요인:
2.41
롱(주식매수):
61 (57.55%)
숏(주식차입매도):
45 (42.45%)
수익 요인:
1.93
기대수익:
16.59 USD
평균 이익:
77.68 USD
평균 손실:
-32.07 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-77.67 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-418.97 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
34.74%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
660.14 USD
최대한의:
730.71 USD (14.41%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.39% (729.81 USD)
자본금별:
0.64% (31.70 USD)
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|USDJPY
|19
|BTCUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|12
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|87
|BTCUSD
|-82
|EURUSD
|-42
|GBPUSD
|-49
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|834
|BTCUSD
|-82K
|EURUSD
|-27
|GBPUSD
|-119
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
최고의 거래: +663.60 USD
최악의 거래: -185 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +117.68 USD
연속 최대 손실: -77.67 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.71 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 59
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.08 × 176
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
Strategy: Single-shot strategy with 1–7 signals per day.
The EA always sets both a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Trading risk 0.1%-1% Fixed Lots
It does not use martingale, or averaging.
Powered by AI technology that follows the market trend.
Risk Management: Please understand the risks of leveraged trading before using the EA.
Lot Size: Recommended 0.01 lot for $200 capital. For lower drawdown, use 0.01 lot for $500 capital or more.
For further info, contact via Telegram: @realtatino
https://bonosu.com/ea-golden-wing
