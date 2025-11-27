시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Bonosu
Anthonius Soruh

Bonosu

Anthonius Soruh
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 333 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 35%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
106
이익 거래:
47 (44.33%)
손실 거래:
59 (55.66%)
최고의 거래:
663.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-185.10 USD
총 수익:
3 651.04 USD (81 855 pips)
총 손실:
-1 892.07 USD (158 239 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (117.68 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 167.40 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
1.11%
최대 입금량:
4.44%
최근 거래:
38 분 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
42 분
회복 요인:
2.41
롱(주식매수):
61 (57.55%)
숏(주식차입매도):
45 (42.45%)
수익 요인:
1.93
기대수익:
16.59 USD
평균 이익:
77.68 USD
평균 손실:
-32.07 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-77.67 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-418.97 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
34.74%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
660.14 USD
최대한의:
730.71 USD (14.41%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.39% (729.81 USD)
자본금별:
0.64% (31.70 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
USDJPY 19
BTCUSD 19
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
USDJPY 87
BTCUSD -82
EURUSD -42
GBPUSD -49
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 834
BTCUSD -82K
EURUSD -27
GBPUSD -119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +663.60 USD
최악의 거래: -185 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +117.68 USD
연속 최대 손실: -77.67 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
TickmillEU-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.71 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 176
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
80 더...
Strategy: Single-shot strategy with 1–7 signals per day.
The EA always sets both a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Trading risk 0.1%-1% Fixed Lots

It does not use martingale, or averaging.
Powered by AI technology that follows the market trend.

Risk Management: Please understand the risks of leveraged trading before using the EA.

Lot Size: Recommended 0.01 lot for $200 capital. For lower drawdown, use 0.01 lot for $500 capital or more.

For further info, contact via Telegram: @realtatino

https://bonosu.com/ea-golden-wing


리뷰 없음
2026.01.09 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 14:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 12:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 20:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.04 11:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 16:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 15:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 08:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 01:09 2025.11.28 01:09:03  

working now

2025.11.28 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 08:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
