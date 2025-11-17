- Crescimento
Negociações:
31
Negociações com lucro:
31 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
50.13 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 195.18 USD (31)
Índice de Sharpe:
9.98
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.70%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
31 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
38.55 USD
Lucro médio:
38.55 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
15.66%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.35% (543.50 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +50.13 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 31
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 195.18 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|87.00 × 1
DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!
Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.
Contact me before subscribing.
Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.
Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader
Recommended investment is 10 000 USD
Always follow my equity.
Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.
I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
Sem comentários
