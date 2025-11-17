SinaisSeções
Stephanus Adi Nugroho

Gold adi MT5

Stephanus Adi Nugroho
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
31
Negociações com lucro:
31 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
50.13 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 195.18 USD (31)
Índice de Sharpe:
9.98
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.70%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
31 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
38.55 USD
Lucro médio:
38.55 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
15.66%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.35% (543.50 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +50.13 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 31
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 195.18 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
18.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
87.00 × 1
DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!

Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.


Contact me before subscribing. 

Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.

Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader


Recommended investment is 10 000 USD

Always follow my equity.

Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.

I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
Sem comentários
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 06:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 06:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copiar

