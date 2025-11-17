信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold adi MT5
Stephanus Adi Nugroho

Gold adi MT5

Stephanus Adi Nugroho
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
31
盈利交易:
31 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
50.13 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 195.18 USD (31)
夏普比率:
9.98
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
3.70%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
31 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
38.55 USD
平均利润:
38.55 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
15.66%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
9.35% (543.50 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +50.13 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 31
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +1 195.18 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
18.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
87.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!

Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.


Contact me before subscribing. 

Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.

Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader


Recommended investment is 10 000 USD

Always follow my equity.

Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.

I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
没有评论
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 06:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 06:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold adi MT5
每月30 USD
24%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
7
100%
31
100%
100%
n/a
38.55
USD
9%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载