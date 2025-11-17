SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Gold adi MT5
Stephanus Adi Nugroho

Gold adi MT5

Stephanus Adi Nugroho
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
31
Gewinntrades:
31 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
50.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 195.18 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
9.98
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.70%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
31 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
38.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
38.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
15.66%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
9.35% (543.50 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +50.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 31
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 195.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
18.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
87.00 × 1
DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!

Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.


Contact me before subscribing. 

Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.

Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader


Recommended investment is 10 000 USD

Always follow my equity.

Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.

I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 06:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 06:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.