- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
31
Gewinntrades:
31 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
50.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 195.18 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
9.98
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.70%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
31 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
38.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
38.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
15.66%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
9.35% (543.50 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +50.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 31
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 195.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|87.00 × 1
