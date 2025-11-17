- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
31
이익 거래:
31 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
50.13 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 195.18 USD (31)
샤프 비율:
9.98
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
3.70%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
4 일
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
31 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
38.55 USD
평균 이익:
38.55 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
15.66%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
9.35% (543.50 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +50.13 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 31
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +1 195.18 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|87.00 × 1
DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!
Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.
Contact me before subscribing.
Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.
Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader
Recommended investment is 10 000 USD
Always follow my equity.
Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.
I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
24%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
7
100%
31
100%
100%
n/a
38.55
USD
USD
9%
1:200