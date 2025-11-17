- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
31 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
50.13 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 195.18 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
9.98
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.70%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
31 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
38.55 USD
Average Profit:
38.55 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
15.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.35% (543.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.13 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 195.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|87.00 × 1
DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!
Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.
Contact me before subscribing.
Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.
Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader
Recommended investment is 10 000 USD
Always follow my equity.
Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.
I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
No reviews
