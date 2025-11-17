- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
31
Transacciones Rentables:
31 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
50.13 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 195.18 USD (31)
Ratio de Sharpe:
9.98
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.70%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
31 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
38.55 USD
Beneficio medio:
38.55 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.66%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
9.35% (543.50 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +50.13 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 31
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 195.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|18.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|87.00 × 1
DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!
Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.
Contact me before subscribing.
Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.
Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader
Recommended investment is 10 000 USD
Always follow my equity.
Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.
I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
No hay comentarios
