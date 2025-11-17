SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Gold adi MT5
Stephanus Adi Nugroho

Gold adi MT5

Stephanus Adi Nugroho
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
31
Transacciones Rentables:
31 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
50.13 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 195.18 USD (31)
Ratio de Sharpe:
9.98
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.70%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
31 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
38.55 USD
Beneficio medio:
38.55 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.66%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
9.35% (543.50 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +50.13 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 31
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 195.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
18.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
87.00 × 1
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!

Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.


Contact me before subscribing. 

Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.

Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader


Recommended investment is 10 000 USD

Always follow my equity.

Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.

I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
No hay comentarios
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 06:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 06:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gold adi MT5
30 USD al mes
24%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
7
100%
31
100%
100%
n/a
38.55
USD
9%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.