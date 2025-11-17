SegnaliSezioni
Stephanus Adi Nugroho

Gold adi MT5

Stephanus Adi Nugroho
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
31 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
50.13 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 195.18 USD (1 195 169 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (1 195.18 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 195.18 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
9.98
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.70%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
31 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
38.55 USD
Profitto medio:
38.55 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
15.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
9.35% (543.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +50.13 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 195.18 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
87.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
147.00 × 1
DON'T BLAME ME FOR YOUR OWN FAULT !!!

Some people loss just because they cannot read nor think.


Contact me before subscribing. 

Customer service: WhatsApp +6285156637515.

Telegram Channel: AdiNugrohoTrader


Recommended investment is 10 000 USD

Always follow my equity.

Most of the time, we only need that amount of money.
But sometimes, drawdown become higher. So, prepare to top up, if drawdown is too high.

I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy
And earning profit forever with this strategy.
Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 06:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 06:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.