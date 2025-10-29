- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
24
Negociações com lucro:
24 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
25.20 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (113.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
113.18 USD (24)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.98
Atividade de negociação:
99.32%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.62%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
9 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
23 (95.83%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (4.17%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
4.72 USD
Lucro médio:
4.72 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
41.28%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.26% (54.19 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|USDJPY
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.03 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.56 × 187
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.65 × 113
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.04 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.09 × 240
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.47 × 159
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|1.50 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.75 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
GTioMarketsPty-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.
Forexous signal applies the following:
- This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
- Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
- I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
- Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
- My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.
Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
33 USD por mês
90%
0
0
USD
USD
238
USD
USD
12
0%
24
100%
99%
n/a
4.72
USD
USD
32%
1:500