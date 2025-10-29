SinaisSeções
Karim El Bawab

Forexous Safe

Karim El Bawab
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 33 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 90%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
24
Negociações com lucro:
24 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
25.20 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (113.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
113.18 USD (24)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.98
Atividade de negociação:
99.32%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.62%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
9 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
23 (95.83%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (4.17%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
4.72 USD
Lucro médio:
4.72 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
41.28%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.26% (54.19 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +25.20 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 24
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +113.18 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.03 × 29
Tickmill-Live
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.56 × 187
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.65 × 113
FxPro-MT5
1.04 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.09 × 240
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.47 × 159
XMGlobal-MT5
1.50 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.75 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
GTioMarketsPty-Live
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
3.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.

Forexous signal applies the following:

  • This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
  • Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
  • I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
  • Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
  • My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.

Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.


Sem comentários
2026.01.16 13:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 13:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
