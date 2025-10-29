- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
24
Gewinntrades:
24 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
25.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (113.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
113.18 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.98
Trading-Aktivität:
99.32%
Max deposit load:
9.62%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
23 (95.83%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (4.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
41.28%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
32.26% (54.19 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.03 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.56 × 187
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.65 × 113
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.04 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.09 × 240
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.47 × 159
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|1.50 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.75 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
GTioMarketsPty-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.
Forexous signal applies the following:
- This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
- Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
- I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
- Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
- My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.
Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.
