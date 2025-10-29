SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Forexous Safe
Karim El Bawab

Forexous Safe

Karim El Bawab
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
12 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 33 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 90%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
24
Gewinntrades:
24 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
25.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (113.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
113.18 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.98
Trading-Aktivität:
99.32%
Max deposit load:
9.62%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
23 (95.83%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (4.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
41.28%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
32.26% (54.19 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +25.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 24
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +113.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.03 × 29
Tickmill-Live
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.56 × 187
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.65 × 113
FxPro-MT5
1.04 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.09 × 240
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.47 × 159
XMGlobal-MT5
1.50 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.75 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
GTioMarketsPty-Live
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
3.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.

Forexous signal applies the following:

  • This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
  • Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
  • I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
  • Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
  • My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.

Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.16 13:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 13:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
