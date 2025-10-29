- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
24
이익 거래:
24 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
25.20 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
24 (113.18 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
113.18 USD (24)
샤프 비율:
0.98
거래 활동:
99.32%
최대 입금량:
9.62%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
9 일
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
23 (95.83%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (4.17%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
4.72 USD
평균 이익:
4.72 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
41.28%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
32.26% (54.19 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDJPY
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +25.20 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 24
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +113.18 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.03 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.56 × 187
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.65 × 113
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.04 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.09 × 240
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.47 × 159
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|1.50 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.75 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
GTioMarketsPty-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.
Forexous signal applies the following:
- This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
- Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
- I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
- Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
- My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.
Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 33 USD
90%
0
0
USD
USD
238
USD
USD
12
0%
24
100%
99%
n/a
4.72
USD
USD
32%
1:500