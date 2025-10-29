Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.

Forexous signal applies the following:

This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).

Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.

At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.

At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.

I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.

Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.

My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.

Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.