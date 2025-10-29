시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Forexous Safe
Karim El Bawab

Forexous Safe

Karim El Bawab
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 33 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 90%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
24
이익 거래:
24 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
25.20 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
24 (113.18 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
113.18 USD (24)
샤프 비율:
0.98
거래 활동:
99.32%
최대 입금량:
9.62%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
9 일
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
23 (95.83%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (4.17%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
4.72 USD
평균 이익:
4.72 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
41.28%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
32.26% (54.19 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +25.20 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 24
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +113.18 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.03 × 29
Tickmill-Live
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.56 × 187
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.65 × 113
FxPro-MT5
1.04 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.09 × 240
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.47 × 159
XMGlobal-MT5
1.50 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.75 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
GTioMarketsPty-Live
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
3.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.25 × 12
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.

Forexous signal applies the following:

  • This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
  • Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
  • I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
  • Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
  • My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.

Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.16 13:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 13:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Forexous Safe
월별 33 USD
90%
0
0
USD
238
USD
12
0%
24
100%
99%
n/a
4.72
USD
32%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.