- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
40.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.27%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
2.24% (2.80 USD)
Distribuzione
Nessun dato
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.
Forexous signal applies the following:
- This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 8 months (rarely longer).
- Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 8% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
- I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
- Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
- My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.
Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
33USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
USD
125
USD
USD
1
0%
0
0%
40%
n/a
0.00
USD
USD
2%
1:500