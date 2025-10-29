信号部分
Karim El Bawab

Forexous Safe

Karim El Bawab
0条评论
可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 33 USD per 
增长自 2025 90%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
24
盈利交易:
24 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
25.20 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
24 (113.18 USD)
最大连续盈利:
113.18 USD (24)
夏普比率:
0.98
交易活动:
99.32%
最大入金加载:
9.62%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
9 天
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
23 (95.83%)
短期交易:
1 (4.17%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
4.72 USD
平均利润:
4.72 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
41.28%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
32.26% (54.19 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +25.20 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 24
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +113.18 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.03 × 29
Tickmill-Live
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.56 × 187
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.65 × 113
FxPro-MT5
1.04 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.09 × 240
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.47 × 159
XMGlobal-MT5
1.50 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.75 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
GTioMarketsPty-Live
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
3.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.

Forexous signal applies the following:

  • This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
  • Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
  • I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
  • Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
  • My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.

Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.


