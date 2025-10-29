- 成长
交易:
24
盈利交易:
24 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
25.20 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
24 (113.18 USD)
最大连续盈利:
113.18 USD (24)
夏普比率:
0.98
交易活动:
99.32%
最大入金加载:
9.62%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
9 天
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
23 (95.83%)
短期交易:
1 (4.17%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
4.72 USD
平均利润:
4.72 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
41.28%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
32.26% (54.19 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDJPY
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +25.20 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 24
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +113.18 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.03 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.56 × 187
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.65 × 113
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.04 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.09 × 240
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.47 × 159
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|1.50 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.75 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
GTioMarketsPty-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.
Forexous signal applies the following:
- This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
- Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
- I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
- Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
- My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.
Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月33 USD
90%
0
0
USD
USD
238
USD
USD
12
0%
24
100%
99%
n/a
4.72
USD
USD
32%
1:500