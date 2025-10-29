SeñalesSecciones
Fiabilidad
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 33 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 90%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
24
Transacciones Rentables:
24 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
25.20 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (113.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
113.18 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.98
Actividad comercial:
99.32%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.62%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
23 (95.83%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (4.17%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
4.72 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.72 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
41.28%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
32.26% (54.19 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +25.20 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 24
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +113.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.03 × 29
Tickmill-Live
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.56 × 187
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.65 × 113
FxPro-MT5
1.04 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.09 × 240
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.47 × 159
XMGlobal-MT5
1.50 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.75 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
GTioMarketsPty-Live
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
3.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.

Forexous signal applies the following:

  • This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
  • Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
  • I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
  • Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
  • My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.

Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.16 13:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 13:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Forexous Safe
33 USD al mes
90%
0
0
USD
238
USD
12
0%
24
100%
99%
n/a
4.72
USD
32%
1:500
Copiar

