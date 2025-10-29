- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
24
Transacciones Rentables:
24 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
25.20 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (113.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
113.18 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.98
Actividad comercial:
99.32%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.62%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
23 (95.83%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (4.17%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
4.72 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.72 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
41.28%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
32.26% (54.19 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDJPY
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +25.20 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 24
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +113.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.03 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.56 × 187
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.65 × 113
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.04 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.09 × 240
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.47 × 159
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|1.50 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.75 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
GTioMarketsPty-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.25 × 12
Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.
Forexous signal applies the following:
- This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
- Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
- At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
- I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
- Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
- My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.
Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.
