SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Forexous Safe
Karim El Bawab

Forexous Safe

Karim El Bawab
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 90%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
24 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
25.20 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
113.18 USD (13 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (113.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.18 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.98
Trading activity:
99.32%
Max deposit load:
9.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Short Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.72 USD
Average Profit:
4.72 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
41.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
32.26% (54.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.20 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.03 × 29
Tickmill-Live
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.56 × 187
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.65 × 113
FxPro-MT5
1.04 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.09 × 240
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.47 × 159
XMGlobal-MT5
1.50 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.75 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
GTioMarketsPty-Live
3.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
3.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.25 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Forexous Safe Signal aims to provide good profit powered by solid money management and targets stable long-term profitability. This signal is based on manual trading, I do not use any algorithm or automated strategies.

Forexous signal applies the following:

  • This signal provides short and long-term positions for up to 12 months (rarely longer).
  • Monthly target profit: 4% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum equity used in opening positions is 10% of total equity.
  • At any time during the lifetime of the signal, the Maximum draw-down accepted is 80% of total equity.
  • I never deposit during the lifetime of the signal.
  • Watch the stats of the signal closely on the 1st day of every month to know how the signal performed during the previous month.
  • My favorite pair is USDJPY. However, this signal is not limited to this pair, I might be trading other currencies.

Contact me through MQL5 if you have any questions or concerns and I will reply as soon as possible.


No reviews
2026.01.16 13:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 13:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 18:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 16:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forexous Safe
33 USD per month
90%
0
0
USD
238
USD
12
0%
24
100%
99%
n/a
4.72
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.