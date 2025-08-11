SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Chronos Algo MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Chronos Algo MT5

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
19 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 13%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
51
Negociações com lucro:
41 (80.39%)
Negociações com perda:
10 (19.61%)
Melhor negociação:
22.68 USD
Pior negociação:
-10.81 USD
Lucro bruto:
178.84 USD (10 049 pips)
Perda bruta:
-39.63 USD (3 482 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (47.63 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
47.63 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.50
Atividade de negociação:
50.10%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.69%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
10.35
Negociações longas:
21 (41.18%)
Negociações curtas:
30 (58.82%)
Fator de lucro:
4.51
Valor esperado:
2.73 USD
Lucro médio:
4.36 USD
Perda média:
-3.96 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-13.42 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-13.42 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
1.97%
Previsão anual:
23.86%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máximo:
13.45 USD (1.02%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.21% (13.51 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.11% (62.99 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD+ 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD+ 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +22.68 USD
Pior negociação: -11 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +47.63 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -13.42 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability

Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.

  • Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).

  • Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.


⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682

MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.


Sem comentários
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.11 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Chronos Algo MT5
30 USD por mês
13%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
19
100%
51
80%
50%
4.51
2.73
USD
6%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.