|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|54
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD+
|151
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD+
|7.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability
Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.
-
Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).
-
Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.
-
Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.
⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.
Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:
MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682
MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.
