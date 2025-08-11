시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Chronos Algo MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Chronos Algo MT5

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 리뷰
안정성
22
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 14%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
54
이익 거래:
44 (81.48%)
손실 거래:
10 (18.52%)
최고의 거래:
22.68 USD
최악의 거래:
-10.81 USD
총 수익:
190.40 USD (10 824 pips)
총 손실:
-39.66 USD (3 482 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (47.63 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
47.63 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.52
거래 활동:
48.78%
최대 입금량:
1.69%
최근 거래:
16 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
11.21
롱(주식매수):
21 (38.89%)
숏(주식차입매도):
33 (61.11%)
수익 요인:
4.80
기대수익:
2.79 USD
평균 이익:
4.33 USD
평균 손실:
-3.97 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-13.42 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-13.42 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
1.56%
연간 예측:
18.98%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.03 USD
최대한의:
13.45 USD (1.02%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.21% (13.51 USD)
자본금별:
6.11% (62.99 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 54
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD+ 151
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD+ 7.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +22.68 USD
최악의 거래: -11 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +47.63 USD
연속 최대 손실: -13.42 USD

Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability

Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.

  • Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).

  • Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.


⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682

MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 22:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.11 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Chronos Algo MT5
월별 30 USD
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
22
100%
54
81%
49%
4.80
2.79
USD
6%
1:500
복제

