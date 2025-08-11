- 成長
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|51
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURUSD+
|139
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURUSD+
|6.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability
Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.
-
Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).
-
Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.
-
Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.
⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.
Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:
MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682
MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.
