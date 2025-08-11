シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Chronos Algo MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Chronos Algo MT5

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
レビュー0件
信頼性
19週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 13%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
51
利益トレード:
41 (80.39%)
損失トレード:
10 (19.61%)
ベストトレード:
22.68 USD
最悪のトレード:
-10.81 USD
総利益:
178.84 USD (10 049 pips)
総損失:
-39.63 USD (3 482 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (47.63 USD)
最大連続利益:
47.63 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.50
取引アクティビティ:
50.10%
最大入金額:
1.69%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
10.35
長いトレード:
21 (41.18%)
短いトレード:
30 (58.82%)
プロフィットファクター:
4.51
期待されたペイオフ:
2.73 USD
平均利益:
4.36 USD
平均損失:
-3.96 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-13.42 USD)
最大連続損失:
-13.42 USD (2)
月間成長:
1.97%
年間予想:
23.86%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.03 USD
最大の:
13.45 USD (1.02%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.21% (13.51 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.11% (62.99 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD+ 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD+ 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +22.68 USD
最悪のトレード: -11 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +47.63 USD
最大連続損失: -13.42 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability

Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.

  • Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).

  • Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.


⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682

MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.


レビューなし
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.11 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Chronos Algo MT5
30 USD/月
13%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
19
100%
51
80%
50%
4.51
2.73
USD
6%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください