Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Chronos Algo MT5

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
20 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 14%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
53
Gewinntrades:
43 (81.13%)
Verlusttrades:
10 (18.87%)
Bester Trade:
22.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-10.81 USD
Bruttoprofit:
187.56 USD (10 538 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-39.63 USD (3 482 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (47.63 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
47.63 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading-Aktivität:
51.10%
Max deposit load:
1.69%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
11.00
Long-Positionen:
21 (39.62%)
Short-Positionen:
32 (60.38%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.73
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.96 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-13.42 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13.42 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.57%
Jahresprognose:
31.24%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.03 USD
Maximaler:
13.45 USD (1.02%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.21% (13.51 USD)
Kapital:
6.11% (62.99 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +22.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +47.63 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13.42 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability

Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.

  • Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).

  • Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.


⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682

MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.11 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Chronos Algo MT5
30 USD pro Monat
14%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
20
100%
53
81%
51%
4.73
2.79
USD
6%
1:500
Kopieren

