Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Chronos Algo MT5

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
41 (80.39%)
Loss Trades:
10 (19.61%)
Best trade:
22.68 USD
Worst trade:
-10.81 USD
Gross Profit:
178.84 USD (10 049 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.63 USD (3 482 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (47.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.63 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
50.10%
Max deposit load:
1.69%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.35
Long Trades:
21 (41.18%)
Short Trades:
30 (58.82%)
Profit Factor:
4.51
Expected Payoff:
2.73 USD
Average Profit:
4.36 USD
Average Loss:
-3.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-13.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.97%
Annual Forecast:
23.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
13.45 USD (1.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.21% (13.51 USD)
By Equity:
6.11% (62.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.68 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability

Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.

  • Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).

  • Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.


⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682

MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.


No reviews
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.11 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Chronos Algo MT5
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
19
100%
51
80%
50%
4.51
2.73
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

