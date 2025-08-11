СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Chronos Algo MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Chronos Algo MT5

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 отзывов
Надежность
19 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 13%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
51
Прибыльных трейдов:
41 (80.39%)
Убыточных трейдов:
10 (19.61%)
Лучший трейд:
22.68 USD
Худший трейд:
-10.81 USD
Общая прибыль:
178.84 USD (10 049 pips)
Общий убыток:
-39.63 USD (3 482 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (47.63 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
47.63 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.50
Торговая активность:
50.10%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.69%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
10.35
Длинных трейдов:
21 (41.18%)
Коротких трейдов:
30 (58.82%)
Профит фактор:
4.51
Мат. ожидание:
2.73 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.36 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.96 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-13.42 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-13.42 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
1.97%
Годовой прогноз:
23.86%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.03 USD
Максимальная:
13.45 USD (1.02%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.21% (13.51 USD)
По эквити:
6.11% (62.99 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD+ 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD+ 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +22.68 USD
Худший трейд: -11 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +47.63 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -13.42 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability

Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.

  • Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).

  • Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.


⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682

MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.11 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
