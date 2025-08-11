信号部分
Chronos Algo MT5

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0条评论
可靠性
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 13%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
51
盈利交易:
41 (80.39%)
亏损交易:
10 (19.61%)
最好交易:
22.68 USD
最差交易:
-10.81 USD
毛利:
178.84 USD (10 049 pips)
毛利亏损:
-39.63 USD (3 482 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (47.63 USD)
最大连续盈利:
47.63 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.50
交易活动:
50.10%
最大入金加载:
1.69%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
10.35
长期交易:
21 (41.18%)
短期交易:
30 (58.82%)
利润因子:
4.51
预期回报:
2.73 USD
平均利润:
4.36 USD
平均损失:
-3.96 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-13.42 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13.42 USD (2)
每月增长:
1.97%
年度预测:
23.86%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.03 USD
最大值:
13.45 USD (1.02%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.21% (13.51 USD)
净值:
6.11% (62.99 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD+ 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD+ 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +22.68 USD
最差交易: -11 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +47.63 USD
最大连续亏损: -13.42 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability

Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.

  • Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).

  • Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.


⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682

MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.


没有评论
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.11 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
