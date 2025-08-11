SeñalesSecciones
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Chronos Algo MT5

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
19 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 13%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
51
Transacciones Rentables:
41 (80.39%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
10 (19.61%)
Mejor transacción:
22.68 USD
Peor transacción:
-10.81 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
178.84 USD (10 049 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-39.63 USD (3 482 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (47.63 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
47.63 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Actividad comercial:
50.10%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.69%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
10.35
Transacciones Largas:
21 (41.18%)
Transacciones Cortas:
30 (58.82%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.51
Beneficio Esperado:
2.73 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.96 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-13.42 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-13.42 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.97%
Pronóstico anual:
23.86%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máxima:
13.45 USD (1.02%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.21% (13.51 USD)
De fondos:
6.11% (62.99 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD+ 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD+ 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +22.68 USD
Peor transacción: -11 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +47.63 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -13.42 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Chronos Algo MT5 Signal - Dynamic Grid & Proven Stability

Experience consistent growth with the Chronos Algo MT5. This dynamic Grid/Martingale system is built and tested on 100% Tick Data (2013–2024), demonstrating robust performance across all market conditions.

  • Asset: Trades exclusively on EURUSD (H1).

  • Proven Results: 3+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Protected by a safety Stop Loss at -65%. Despite the Martingale principle, historical trading data shows a very low Max Drawdown.


⚠️ Subscription Note: A minimum of $1,000 USD is highly recommended to ensure the system operates with the necessary margin for optimal performance.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138682

MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139124


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the Martingale strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 11:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.11 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Chronos Algo MT5
30 USD al mes
13%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
19
100%
51
80%
50%
4.51
2.73
USD
6%
1:500
Copiar

