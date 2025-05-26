SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / DARK HOLE AZ v1 EU
Malfa Yasin Ht

DARK HOLE AZ v1 EU

Malfa Yasin Ht
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
51 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 99%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 503
Negociações com lucro:
1 119 (74.45%)
Negociações com perda:
384 (25.55%)
Melhor negociação:
70.71 USD
Pior negociação:
-37.40 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 089.46 USD (159 260 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 101.52 USD (109 360 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
31 (22.38 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
162.15 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
66.88%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.92%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
26
Tempo médio de espera:
24 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.03
Negociações longas:
335 (22.29%)
Negociações curtas:
1 168 (77.71%)
Fator de lucro:
1.90
Valor esperado:
0.66 USD
Lucro médio:
1.87 USD
Perda média:
-2.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-45.86 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-140.45 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
4.01%
Previsão anual:
48.65%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.83 USD
Máximo:
140.45 USD (11.10%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
11.19% (139.60 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
34.85% (536.75 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 1503
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 988
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 50K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +70.71 USD
Pior negociação: -37 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +22.38 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -45.86 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
💼 EA Dark Hole AZ v1. – Keuntungan Harian yang Cerdas & Realistis

EA Lubang Gelap AZ v1. adalah Expert Advisor yang dirancang untuk perdagangan yang konsisten dan bebas stres. Dengan target profit harian yang dapat disesuaikan (mulai dari $2/hari ), EA ini sangat cocok untuk trader yang menghargai disiplin dan kontrol.

✅ Fitur:

Cocok untuk perdagangan Risiko rendah & stabil

Tetapkan tujuan harian yang realistis

Kontrol manual penuh kapan saja

Bekerja dengan pasangan apa pun, termasuk GOLD

Berjalan baik dengan modal kecil


📈 Akses Hasil Langsung:

Server: Headway Real MT4
Login: 414521
Kata Sandi Investor: @ Alfaforex123

📞 Tertarik?

Dapatkan panduan GRATIS melalui WhatsApp: +62 857-2644-4026
💡 Trading dengan cerdas. Tetap kendalikan. Izinkan EA Dark Hole AZ v1. bekerja untuk Anda!

Sem comentários
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 08:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 00:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 20:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 20:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
