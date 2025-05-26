A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 2 ECMarkets-Live02 0.82 × 114 FBS-Real-2 3.91 × 202 ZAIXLtd-Live 5.40 × 532 ICMarketsSC-Live23 6.00 × 1 Axi-US02-Live 13.00 × 2