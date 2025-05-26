SignauxSections
Malfa Yasin Ht

DARK HOLE AZ v1 EU

Malfa Yasin Ht
0 avis
Fiabilité
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 74%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 022
Bénéfice trades:
759 (74.26%)
Perte trades:
263 (25.73%)
Meilleure transaction:
70.71 USD
Pire transaction:
-37.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 567.60 USD (117 334 pips)
Perte brute:
-831.87 USD (82 475 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (22.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
162.15 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
60.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.92%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.24
Longs trades:
197 (19.28%)
Courts trades:
825 (80.72%)
Facteur de profit:
1.88
Rendement attendu:
0.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.07 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.16 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-140.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-140.45 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.39%
Prévision annuelle:
65.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.83 USD
Maximal:
140.45 USD (11.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.19% (139.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
34.85% (536.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 1022
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 736
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 35K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +70.71 USD
Pire transaction: -37 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -140.45 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
💼 EA Dark Hole AZ v1. – Keuntungan Harian yang Cerdas & Realistis

EA Lubang Gelap AZ v1. adalah Expert Advisor yang dirancang untuk perdagangan yang konsisten dan bebas stres. Dengan target profit harian yang dapat disesuaikan (mulai dari $2/hari ), EA ini sangat cocok untuk trader yang menghargai disiplin dan kontrol.

✅ Fitur:

Cocok untuk perdagangan Risiko rendah & stabil

Tetapkan tujuan harian yang realistis

Kontrol manual penuh kapan saja

Bekerja dengan pasangan apa pun, termasuk GOLD

Berjalan baik dengan modal kecil


📈 Akses Hasil Langsung:

Server: Headway Real MT4
Login: 414521
Kata Sandi Investor: @ Alfaforex123

📞 Tertarik?

Dapatkan panduan GRATIS melalui WhatsApp: +62 857-2644-4026
💡 Trading dengan cerdas. Tetap kendalikan. Izinkan EA Dark Hole AZ v1. bekerja untuk Anda!

Aucun avis
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 08:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 00:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 20:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 20:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
