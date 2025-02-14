Moedas / ZYXI
ZYXI: Zynex Inc
1.55 USD 0.05 (3.33%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ZYXI para hoje mudou para 3.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.53 e o mais alto foi 1.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Zynex Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZYXI Notícias
- Earnings call transcript: Zynex Inc Q2 2025 reveals unexpected loss, stock plunges
- Zynex welcomes new CEO and leadership team to drive future growth
- Zynex Q2 Revenue Drops 55%
- Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Zynex CFO Dan Moorhead to resign, transition support planned
- Zynex stock price target lowered to $3 by RBC amid payment issues
- Zynex stock falls after Tricare extends payment suspension
- Tricare continues payment suspension for Zynex amid review
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Zynex stock with $8 price target
- Zynex appoints Steven Dyson as new CEO effective August 18
- Zynex secures UK patent for noninvasive sepsis monitoring device
- Zynex announces workforce reduction and provides update on Tricare payment suspension
- Investor Lawsuit Accuses Medical Device Maker Zynex (ZYXI) of Inflating Revenue Through Excessive Shipments; Subsequent Earnings Report Reveals Significant Financial Strain- Hagens Berman
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
- Investors To Focus On PCE Price Index Print As Cintas, Lululemon to report Earnings
- This PepsiCo Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
- Zynex's Sell-Off Creates A Speculative Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
- Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Zynex, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
- This Is The Average Stock Market Return Over 60 Years
Faixa diária
1.53 1.56
Faixa anual
1.23 9.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.50
- Open
- 1.56
- Bid
- 1.55
- Ask
- 1.85
- Low
- 1.53
- High
- 1.56
- Volume
- 51
- Mudança diária
- 3.33%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -29.55%
- Mudança anual
- -80.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh