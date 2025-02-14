Valute / ZYXI
ZYXI: Zynex Inc
1.55 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZYXI ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.55 e ad un massimo di 1.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Zynex Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ZYXI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.55 1.61
Intervallo Annuale
1.23 9.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.55
- Apertura
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.55
- Ask
- 1.85
- Minimo
- 1.55
- Massimo
- 1.61
- Volume
- 86
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -29.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -80.82%
21 settembre, domenica