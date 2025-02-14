Currencies / ZYXI
ZYXI: Zynex Inc
1.57 USD 0.09 (6.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZYXI exchange rate has changed by 6.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.47 and at a high of 1.58.
Follow Zynex Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZYXI News
- Earnings call transcript: Zynex Inc Q2 2025 reveals unexpected loss, stock plunges
- Zynex welcomes new CEO and leadership team to drive future growth
- Zynex Q2 Revenue Drops 55%
- Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Zynex CFO Dan Moorhead to resign, transition support planned
- Zynex stock price target lowered to $3 by RBC amid payment issues
- Zynex stock falls after Tricare extends payment suspension
- Tricare continues payment suspension for Zynex amid review
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Zynex stock with $8 price target
- Zynex appoints Steven Dyson as new CEO effective August 18
- Zynex secures UK patent for noninvasive sepsis monitoring device
- Zynex announces workforce reduction and provides update on Tricare payment suspension
- Investor Lawsuit Accuses Medical Device Maker Zynex (ZYXI) of Inflating Revenue Through Excessive Shipments; Subsequent Earnings Report Reveals Significant Financial Strain- Hagens Berman
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
- Investors To Focus On PCE Price Index Print As Cintas, Lululemon to report Earnings
- This PepsiCo Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
- Zynex's Sell-Off Creates A Speculative Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
- Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Zynex, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
- This Is The Average Stock Market Return Over 60 Years
Daily Range
1.47 1.58
Year Range
1.23 9.42
- Previous Close
- 1.48
- Open
- 1.48
- Bid
- 1.57
- Ask
- 1.87
- Low
- 1.47
- High
- 1.58
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 6.08%
- Month Change
- -2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.64%
- Year Change
- -80.57%
