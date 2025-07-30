CotaçõesSeções
YANG
YANG: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares

22.01 USD 0.29 (1.34%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do YANG para hoje mudou para 1.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.34 e o mais alto foi 22.01.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

YANG Notícias

Faixa diária
21.34 22.01
Faixa anual
2.39 87.02
Fechamento anterior
21.72
Open
21.64
Bid
22.01
Ask
22.31
Low
21.34
High
22.01
Volume
1.932 K
Mudança diária
1.34%
Mudança mensal
-15.86%
Mudança de 6 meses
-44.99%
Mudança anual
442.12%
