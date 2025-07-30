Moedas / YANG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
YANG: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares
22.01 USD 0.29 (1.34%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do YANG para hoje mudou para 1.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.34 e o mais alto foi 22.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YANG Notícias
- Humphrey Yang’s 12-Week Financial Reset — How It Works
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- 5 Best Ways To Invest $10K in 2025, According to Humphrey Yang
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Bridgewater Shies Away From China: Time for Inverse China ETFs?
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- U.S. Tariffs – Liberation Day 2.0, August 1
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- The New (American) World Industrial Order
- China July Manufacturing PMI Softened As New Orders Slowed
- Curveballs: China - Stability In Choppy Air
Faixa diária
21.34 22.01
Faixa anual
2.39 87.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.72
- Open
- 21.64
- Bid
- 22.01
- Ask
- 22.31
- Low
- 21.34
- High
- 22.01
- Volume
- 1.932 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.34%
- Mudança mensal
- -15.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -44.99%
- Mudança anual
- 442.12%