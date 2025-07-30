通貨 / YANG
YANG: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares
22.01 USD 0.29 (1.34%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
YANGの今日の為替レートは、1.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.34の安値と22.01の高値で取引されました。
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
YANG News
1日のレンジ
21.34 22.01
1年のレンジ
2.39 87.02
- 以前の終値
- 21.72
- 始値
- 21.64
- 買値
- 22.01
- 買値
- 22.31
- 安値
- 21.34
- 高値
- 22.01
- 出来高
- 1.932 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -15.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -44.99%
- 1年の変化
- 442.12%