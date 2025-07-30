クォートセクション
通貨 / YANG
YANG: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares

22.01 USD 0.29 (1.34%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

YANGの今日の為替レートは、1.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.34の安値と22.01の高値で取引されました。

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.34 22.01
1年のレンジ
2.39 87.02
以前の終値
21.72
始値
21.64
買値
22.01
買値
22.31
安値
21.34
高値
22.01
出来高
1.932 K
1日の変化
1.34%
1ヶ月の変化
-15.86%
6ヶ月の変化
-44.99%
1年の変化
442.12%
