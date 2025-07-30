QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / YANG
Tornare a Azioni

YANG: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares

22.01 USD 0.29 (1.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio YANG ha avuto una variazione del 1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.34 e ad un massimo di 22.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

YANG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.34 22.01
Intervallo Annuale
2.39 87.02
Chiusura Precedente
21.72
Apertura
21.64
Bid
22.01
Ask
22.31
Minimo
21.34
Massimo
22.01
Volume
1.932 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.34%
Variazione Mensile
-15.86%
Variazione Semestrale
-44.99%
Variazione Annuale
442.12%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev