통화 / YANG
YANG: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares
22.01 USD 0.29 (1.34%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
YANG 환율이 오늘 1.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.34이고 고가는 22.01이었습니다.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
21.34 22.01
년간 변동
2.39 87.02
- 이전 종가
- 21.72
- 시가
- 21.64
- Bid
- 22.01
- Ask
- 22.31
- 저가
- 21.34
- 고가
- 22.01
- 볼륨
- 1.932 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.34%
- 월 변동
- -15.86%
- 6개월 변동
- -44.99%
- 년간 변동율
- 442.12%