报价部分
货币 / YANG
回到股票

YANG: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares

22.01 USD 0.29 (1.34%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日YANG汇率已更改1.34%。当日，交易品种以低点21.34和高点22.01进行交易。

关注Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

YANG新闻

日范围
21.34 22.01
年范围
2.39 87.02
前一天收盘价
21.72
开盘价
21.64
卖价
22.01
买价
22.31
最低价
21.34
最高价
22.01
交易量
1.932 K
日变化
1.34%
月变化
-15.86%
6个月变化
-44.99%
年变化
442.12%
22 九月, 星期一
13:45
USD
FOMC成员Williams讲话
实际值
预测值
前值