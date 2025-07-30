货币 / YANG
YANG: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares
22.01 USD 0.29 (1.34%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日YANG汇率已更改1.34%。当日，交易品种以低点21.34和高点22.01进行交易。
关注Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YANG新闻
- Humphrey Yang’s 12-Week Financial Reset — How It Works
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- 5 Best Ways To Invest $10K in 2025, According to Humphrey Yang
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Bridgewater Shies Away From China: Time for Inverse China ETFs?
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- U.S. Tariffs – Liberation Day 2.0, August 1
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- The New (American) World Industrial Order
- China July Manufacturing PMI Softened As New Orders Slowed
- Curveballs: China - Stability In Choppy Air
日范围
21.34 22.01
年范围
2.39 87.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.72
- 开盘价
- 21.64
- 卖价
- 22.01
- 买价
- 22.31
- 最低价
- 21.34
- 最高价
- 22.01
- 交易量
- 1.932 K
- 日变化
- 1.34%
- 月变化
- -15.86%
- 6个月变化
- -44.99%
- 年变化
- 442.12%