XSD: SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

319.33 USD 1.51 (0.47%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do XSD para hoje mudou para -0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 314.72 e o mais alto foi 320.04.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

XSD Notícias

Faixa diária
314.72 320.04
Faixa anual
156.77 322.83
Fechamento anterior
320.84
Open
318.46
Bid
319.33
Ask
319.63
Low
314.72
High
320.04
Volume
105
Mudança diária
-0.47%
Mudança mensal
14.62%
Mudança de 6 meses
60.01%
Mudança anual
35.69%
21 setembro, domingo