Moedas / XSD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
XSD: SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF
319.33 USD 1.51 (0.47%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XSD para hoje mudou para -0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 314.72 e o mais alto foi 320.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XSD Notícias
- Semiconductor ETF (XSD) Hits New 52-Week High
- Is SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Stocks respond sharply to Fed Powell's latest message on interest rates
- The Semiconductor Investment Landscape: Demand Will Grow, But Cycles Define The Game (SMH)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- XSD: A Deep Dive On This U.S.-Based Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Semiconductor Industry Updates: Hyperscalers Go Vertical And Policy Clouds Linger
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- SHOC ETF: A High Conviction, Low Profile Bet On Semis (NYSE:SHOC)
- SMH Is A Concentrated Play That Works (NASDAQ:SMH)
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Is SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
Faixa diária
314.72 320.04
Faixa anual
156.77 322.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 320.84
- Open
- 318.46
- Bid
- 319.33
- Ask
- 319.63
- Low
- 314.72
- High
- 320.04
- Volume
- 105
- Mudança diária
- -0.47%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 60.01%
- Mudança anual
- 35.69%
21 setembro, domingo