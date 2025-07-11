Currencies / XSD
XSD: SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF
319.33 USD 1.51 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XSD exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 314.72 and at a high of 320.04.
Follow SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
314.72 320.04
Year Range
156.77 322.83
- Previous Close
- 320.84
- Open
- 318.46
- Bid
- 319.33
- Ask
- 319.63
- Low
- 314.72
- High
- 320.04
- Volume
- 105
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- 14.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 60.01%
- Year Change
- 35.69%
21 September, Sunday