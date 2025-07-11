货币 / XSD
XSD: SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF
319.33 USD 1.51 (0.47%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XSD汇率已更改-0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点314.72和高点320.04进行交易。
关注SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
314.72 320.04
年范围
156.77 322.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 320.84
- 开盘价
- 318.46
- 卖价
- 319.33
- 买价
- 319.63
- 最低价
- 314.72
- 最高价
- 320.04
- 交易量
- 105
- 日变化
- -0.47%
- 月变化
- 14.62%
- 6个月变化
- 60.01%
- 年变化
- 35.69%
