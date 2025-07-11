통화 / XSD
XSD: SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF
319.33 USD 1.51 (0.47%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XSD 환율이 오늘 -0.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 314.72이고 고가는 320.04이었습니다.
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
314.72 320.04
년간 변동
156.77 322.83
- 이전 종가
- 320.84
- 시가
- 318.46
- Bid
- 319.33
- Ask
- 319.63
- 저가
- 314.72
- 고가
- 320.04
- 볼륨
- 105
- 일일 변동
- -0.47%
- 월 변동
- 14.62%
- 6개월 변동
- 60.01%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.69%
21 9월, 일요일