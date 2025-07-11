クォートセクション
通貨 / XSD
株に戻る

XSD: SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

319.33 USD 1.51 (0.47%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XSDの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり314.72の安値と320.04の高値で取引されました。

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XSD News

1日のレンジ
314.72 320.04
1年のレンジ
156.77 322.83
以前の終値
320.84
始値
318.46
買値
319.33
買値
319.63
安値
314.72
高値
320.04
出来高
105
1日の変化
-0.47%
1ヶ月の変化
14.62%
6ヶ月の変化
60.01%
1年の変化
35.69%
21 9月, 日曜日