通貨 / XSD
XSD: SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF
319.33 USD 1.51 (0.47%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XSDの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり314.72の安値と320.04の高値で取引されました。
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
314.72 320.04
1年のレンジ
156.77 322.83
- 以前の終値
- 320.84
- 始値
- 318.46
- 買値
- 319.33
- 買値
- 319.63
- 安値
- 314.72
- 高値
- 320.04
- 出来高
- 105
- 1日の変化
- -0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 60.01%
- 1年の変化
- 35.69%
21 9月, 日曜日