WLY: John Wiley & Sons Inc
41.15 USD 0.14 (0.34%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WLY para hoje mudou para -0.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.61 e o mais alto foi 41.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas John Wiley & Sons Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
40.61 41.45
Faixa anual
36.10 53.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.29
- Open
- 41.21
- Bid
- 41.15
- Ask
- 41.45
- Low
- 40.61
- High
- 41.45
- Volume
- 164
- Mudança diária
- -0.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.63%
- Mudança anual
- -14.72%
