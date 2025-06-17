QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WLY
Tornare a Azioni

WLY: John Wiley & Sons Inc

40.30 USD 0.86 (2.09%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WLY ha avuto una variazione del -2.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.12 e ad un massimo di 41.33.

Segui le dinamiche di John Wiley & Sons Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WLY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.12 41.33
Intervallo Annuale
36.10 53.93
Chiusura Precedente
41.16
Apertura
41.27
Bid
40.30
Ask
40.60
Minimo
40.12
Massimo
41.33
Volume
536
Variazione giornaliera
-2.09%
Variazione Mensile
0.02%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.54%
Variazione Annuale
-16.48%
20 settembre, sabato