Valute / WLY
WLY: John Wiley & Sons Inc
40.30 USD 0.86 (2.09%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WLY ha avuto una variazione del -2.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.12 e ad un massimo di 41.33.
Segui le dinamiche di John Wiley & Sons Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WLY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.12 41.33
Intervallo Annuale
36.10 53.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.16
- Apertura
- 41.27
- Bid
- 40.30
- Ask
- 40.60
- Minimo
- 40.12
- Massimo
- 41.33
- Volume
- 536
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.48%
20 settembre, sabato