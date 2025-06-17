Währungen / WLY
WLY: John Wiley & Sons Inc
41.16 USD 0.13 (0.31%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WLY hat sich für heute um -0.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.45 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die John Wiley & Sons Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
40.61 41.45
Jahresspanne
36.10 53.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 41.29
- Eröffnung
- 41.21
- Bid
- 41.16
- Ask
- 41.46
- Tief
- 40.61
- Hoch
- 41.45
- Volumen
- 715
- Tagesänderung
- -0.31%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.16%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.61%
- Jahresänderung
- -14.69%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K