WLY: John Wiley & Sons Inc

41.16 USD 0.13 (0.31%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von WLY hat sich für heute um -0.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.45 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die John Wiley & Sons Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
40.61 41.45
Jahresspanne
36.10 53.93
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
41.29
Eröffnung
41.21
Bid
41.16
Ask
41.46
Tief
40.61
Hoch
41.45
Volumen
715
Tagesänderung
-0.31%
Monatsänderung
2.16%
6-Monatsänderung
-7.61%
Jahresänderung
-14.69%
