WLY: John Wiley & Sons Inc
41.89 USD 0.46 (1.11%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WLY exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.09 and at a high of 41.89.
Follow John Wiley & Sons Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
41.09 41.89
Year Range
36.10 53.93
- Previous Close
- 41.43
- Open
- 41.35
- Bid
- 41.89
- Ask
- 42.19
- Low
- 41.09
- High
- 41.89
- Volume
- 109
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- 3.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.97%
- Year Change
- -13.18%
