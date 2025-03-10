Moedas / WLFC
WLFC: Willis Lease Finance Corporation
150.71 USD 2.40 (1.62%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WLFC para hoje mudou para 1.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 147.48 e o mais alto foi 153.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Willis Lease Finance Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WLFC Notícias
Faixa diária
147.48 153.99
Faixa anual
124.90 235.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 148.31
- Open
- 149.04
- Bid
- 150.71
- Ask
- 151.01
- Low
- 147.48
- High
- 153.99
- Volume
- 102
- Mudança diária
- 1.62%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.61%
- Mudança anual
- 1.83%
