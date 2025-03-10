QuotesSections
WLFC
WLFC: Willis Lease Finance Corporation

148.31 USD 0.21 (0.14%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WLFC exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 146.55 and at a high of 149.03.

Follow Willis Lease Finance Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
146.55 149.03
Year Range
124.90 235.43
Previous Close
148.52
Open
148.61
Bid
148.31
Ask
148.61
Low
146.55
High
149.03
Volume
54
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
2.64%
6 Months Change
-6.13%
Year Change
0.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%