WLFC: Willis Lease Finance Corporation
148.31 USD 0.21 (0.14%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WLFC exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 146.55 and at a high of 149.03.
Follow Willis Lease Finance Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WLFC News
- Willis Lease Finance: Looks Like All The Tailwinds Are Priced In (WLFC)
- WLFC Q2 Earnings Soar Y/Y on Strong Leasing Demand, Stock up 8%
- Earnings call transcript: Willis Lease Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Willis Lease Finance declares $0.25 quarterly dividend
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lilly, Netflix, GE Aerospace, Willis Lease and Flanigan's Enterprises
- Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Netflix & GE Aerospace
- Willis Lease Finance completes $45 million sale of UK aviation consultancy
- Willis Lease Finance Corporation Announces Closing of $596.0 Million in Fixed Rate Notes
- Willis Lease Finance prices $596 million in notes
- Willis Lease Finance to offer $596 million in asset-backed notes
- Willis Lease Finance president sells $755,944 in stock
- Willis Lease Finance appoints new Senior Vice President
- East 72 Dynasty Trust Q1 2025 Quarterly Report
- Willis Lease Finance: Growth At A Premium (NASDAQ:WLFC)
- Willis Lease Finance Boosts India Ties with New Engine Sale and Leaseback Agreement for Air India Express - Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)
- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- 5 Bursting Bubbles
Daily Range
146.55 149.03
Year Range
124.90 235.43
- Previous Close
- 148.52
- Open
- 148.61
- Bid
- 148.31
- Ask
- 148.61
- Low
- 146.55
- High
- 149.03
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 2.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.13%
- Year Change
- 0.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%