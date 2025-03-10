KurseKategorien
WLFC: Willis Lease Finance Corporation

149.87 USD 0.84 (0.56%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von WLFC hat sich für heute um -0.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 149.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 152.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Willis Lease Finance Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
149.01 152.80
Jahresspanne
124.90 235.43
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
150.71
Eröffnung
151.44
Bid
149.87
Ask
150.17
Tief
149.01
Hoch
152.80
Volumen
119
Tagesänderung
-0.56%
Monatsänderung
3.72%
6-Monatsänderung
-5.15%
Jahresänderung
1.26%
