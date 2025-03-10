Währungen / WLFC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
WLFC: Willis Lease Finance Corporation
149.87 USD 0.84 (0.56%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WLFC hat sich für heute um -0.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 149.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 152.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Willis Lease Finance Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WLFC News
- Willis Lease Finance: Looks Like All The Tailwinds Are Priced In (WLFC)
- WLFC Q2 Earnings Soar Y/Y on Strong Leasing Demand, Stock up 8%
- Earnings call transcript: Willis Lease Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Willis Lease Finance declares $0.25 quarterly dividend
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lilly, Netflix, GE Aerospace, Willis Lease and Flanigan's Enterprises
- Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Netflix & GE Aerospace
- Willis Lease Finance completes $45 million sale of UK aviation consultancy
- Willis Lease Finance Corporation Announces Closing of $596.0 Million in Fixed Rate Notes
- Willis Lease Finance prices $596 million in notes
- Willis Lease Finance to offer $596 million in asset-backed notes
- Willis Lease Finance president sells $755,944 in stock
- Willis Lease Finance appoints new Senior Vice President
- East 72 Dynasty Trust Q1 2025 Quarterly Report
- Willis Lease Finance: Growth At A Premium (NASDAQ:WLFC)
- Willis Lease Finance Boosts India Ties with New Engine Sale and Leaseback Agreement for Air India Express - Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)
- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- 5 Bursting Bubbles
Tagesspanne
149.01 152.80
Jahresspanne
124.90 235.43
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 150.71
- Eröffnung
- 151.44
- Bid
- 149.87
- Ask
- 150.17
- Tief
- 149.01
- Hoch
- 152.80
- Volumen
- 119
- Tagesänderung
- -0.56%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.72%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.15%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.26%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K