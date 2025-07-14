Moedas / VTLE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VTLE: Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share
16.41 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VTLE para hoje mudou para 0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.13 e o mais alto foi 16.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTLE Notícias
- This Marvell Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL)
- Dollar Tree To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Vital Energy stock rating to Hold as acquisition looms
- Crescent Energy to Acquire Vital Energy in a Deal Worth $3.1 Billion
- Crescent Energy Company Is The Clear Winner In Its Merger With Vital Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- Crescent Energy Acquiring Vital: Fixing A Deeply Undervalued Situation Both Have (CRGY)
- Crescent reportedly acquiring Vital Energy stock, media reports suggest
- What's Going On With Crescent Energy Stock Monday? - Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crescent to acquire Vital Energy in $3.1 billion all-stock deal
- Crescent Energy in advanced talks to acquire Vital Energy
- Crescent Energy stock initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair
- Verint Systems, Vital Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Vital Energy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VTLE)
- Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vital Energy (VTLE) Q2 EPS Jumps 38%
- Vital Energy (VTLE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Vital Energy earnings beat by $0.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vital Energy (VTLE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Vital Energy Q2 2025 slides: FCF generation fuels $310M debt paydown goal
- Analysts Estimate Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Vital Energy (VTLE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Vital Energy: The Most Hedged Upstream Company (NYSE:VTLE)
- Citi raises Vital Energy stock price target to $20 on improved pricing
Faixa diária
16.13 16.52
Faixa anual
12.30 36.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.40
- Open
- 16.37
- Bid
- 16.41
- Ask
- 16.71
- Low
- 16.13
- High
- 16.52
- Volume
- 1.122 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.29%
- Mudança anual
- -37.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh