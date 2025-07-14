통화 / VTLE
VTLE: Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share
15.73 USD 0.67 (4.09%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VTLE 환율이 오늘 -4.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.65이고 고가는 16.40이었습니다.
Vital Energy Inc, par value $0.01 per share 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VTLE News
일일 변동 비율
15.65 16.40
년간 변동
12.30 36.72
- 이전 종가
- 16.40
- 시가
- 16.40
- Bid
- 15.73
- Ask
- 16.03
- 저가
- 15.65
- 고가
- 16.40
- 볼륨
- 1.194 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.09%
- 월 변동
- -11.03%
- 6개월 변동
- -24.56%
- 년간 변동율
- -40.37%
20 9월, 토요일